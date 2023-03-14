Photos: Tour the TRON Lightcycle / Run Team Green Post-Show

At today’s media event previewing TRON Lightcycle / Run ahead of its official opening on April 4th, 2023, we got our first look inside the Team Green post-show presented by Enterprise.

What’s Happening:

After joining Team Blue and competing against Team Orange, Users will get an up close look at the new Team Green Lightcycle.

The new post-show space, presented by Enterprise, lets Users see this impressive vehicle as its engine revs with pulsating green lights, creating a great photo opportunity.

Users will also get the chance to see about the twelve Team Green members, which, in the future, will rotate through the display, providing returning Users an opportunity to enjoy even more Team Green stories on future visits.

Team Green and the programming of their Lightcycle are displayed throughout the space, connected by a single line of green light that power up the Team Green stories in unison.

This mural features the familiar landscape of the Grid, as well as the soon-to-be-iconic facade of TRON Lightcycle / Run.

TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens April 4th, 2023 at the Magic Kingdom. Be sure to follow along for more from the media preview of the attraction, including a complete look at all the new merchandise and the attraction’s Disney PhotoPass integrations.