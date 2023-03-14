First Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run On-Ride Photos and Disney PhotoPass Lenses

When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023, it will come with a variety of fun Disney PhotoPass experiences, including an on-ride photo and video, Disney PhotoPass Lenses, and more.

TRON Lightcyle / Run is the 15th attraction capture at Walt Disney World, and it certainly innovates further than ever before, with clear on-ride video, as well as your on-ride photo being taken from both sides of the track, getting a better view of each user.

There are also a couple of Disney PhotoPass lenses available in the area through the My Disney Experience app, that transform you into a User and put you on the back of a lightcycle.

Learn more about the new TRON-themed PhotoPass activations in our interview below with Jeff Harmon, Disney PhotoPass Communications Manager:

TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens April 4th, 2023 at the Magic Kingdom. Be sure to follow along for more from the media preview of the attraction, including a complete look at all the new merchandise!