New Ant-Man Sneaker Revealed by Adidas

Adidas and Marvel have revealed a new Ant-Man sneaker inspired by both Marvel superhero Scott Lang and NBA star Anthony Edwards.
- Adidas has revealed their new Ant-Man inspired BYW SELECT colorway.
- Edwards, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves and whose long-time nickname is “Ant,” first debuted these shoes during All-Star weekend, and now you can bring them home, too.
- The official BYW SELECT colorway — Core Black / Better Scarlet / Iron Metallic — is also equipped with Lightstrike cushioning and a BOOST midsole to make every step light and responsive.
- The shoe also features removable and replaceable patches featuring the Ant-Man logo, a Marvel logo, and Anthony Edwards’ signature logo.
- You can order the official Ant-Man shoe now at adidas.com.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
- You can see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now and check out Benji’s review of the film here.