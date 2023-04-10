Full Trailer Released for “Peter Pan & Wendy” Coming To Disney+ Later This Month

Disney+ has unveiled the full trailer for the new live-action film coming to the streaming platform later this month, Peter Pan & Wendy.

What’s Happening:

A new trailer for Disney’s epic movie event, A live-action reimagining of the J. M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan & Wendy, is available now.

is available now. Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land.

There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show).

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan. The producer is Jim Whitaker ( Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok) , and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

