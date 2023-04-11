Photos: Progress Continues On The Cake Bake Shop Coming to Disney’s Boardwalk Resort

Take a look at the progress being made at the new Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, coming soon to Disney’s Boardwalk Resort.

What’s Happening:

Back in November, it was revealed that the ESPN

Today, we’re getting a look at the progress of the new location, with all traces of the former ESPN Club nearly completely gone.

The Cake Bake Shop is set to arrive at the resort later this year, bringing the brand’s exquisite dining, delicious Afternoon Tea, delectable desserts, marvel

The new option will be home to a full service restaurant, as well as a quick service bakery, giving plenty of options to those visiting Crescent Lakes and the EPCOT Walt Disney World

Guests will be able to discover this new bakery with a whimsical atmosphere that complements the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk. Upon entering, guests will find counters lined with handmade cakes that are one-of-a-kind in beauty and taste, attractively displayed on French porcelain platters topped with glass domes. Guests can indulge in these and more: Cookies French macarons Brownies Dessert bars Pies Cheesecakes

As for The Cake Bake Shop, a new table-service restaurant with glistening cocktails and a specially curated menu, guests will be able to treat their senses to innovative and seasonal cuisine, including elegant favorites and delicious surprises.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, desserts and cocktails in an exquisite atmosphere filled with views of Crescent Lake.

The Cake Bake Shop is set to open in Late 2023 at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort.