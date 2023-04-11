“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Temple of Doom,” and “Dial of Destiny” Action Figures in Indiana Jones Adventure Series Coming Soon

Star Wars Celebration Europe has concluded and while many of the exciting reveals hailed from the galaxy far, far away, some news hit a little closer to home. Hasbro is taking fans on a wild ride with their Adventure Series of figures themed to Indiana Jones!

Star Wars Celebration Europe has concluded, and some of the news to come out of the event was from Hasbro. The toymaker showcased the latest figures for the Adventure Series inspired by the thrilling experiences of Indiana Jones.

Commemorate the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones with action figures detailed to look like characters from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and the upcoming Dial of Destiny films.

Fans can expect these collectibles to feature premium detail, deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Select figures in the series are part of the Build An Artifact line and come with additional accessories to assemble a rare collectible like the Skull Temple!

Pre-orders for the Adventure Series figures will open on April 13th at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES (DIAL OF DESTINY)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure, detachable backpack, satchel, coiled whip, flashlight accessories, and a Build An Artifact piece.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES HELENA SHAW (DIAL OF DESTINY)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

April 13 at 1PM ET Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure, detachable backpack, flashlight accessories, and a Build An Artifact piece.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES (TEMPLE OF DOOM)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure, detachable sword, pistol, whip, coiled whip accessories, and a Build An Artifact piece.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES SHORT ROUND

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure, detachable fedora, torch, knife, voodoo doll accessories, and a Build An Artifact piece.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES (HYPNOTIZED)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure, detachable Chalice of Kali, 3 Sankara stones that glow, satchel, ritual string, and spear accessories.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES (CAIRO)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET on Amazon and Fan Channel retailers.

Includes figure, detachable pistol, coiled whip, whip, satchel, monkey accessories, as well as 2 pairs of additional hands.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES MARCUS BRODY & RENÉ BELLOQ (ARK SHOWDOWN)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $55.99

Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET on FAN CHANNELS and Amazon

Includes two figures, detachable machine gun, apple, and book accessories.

INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES INDIANA JONES (TEMPLE ESCAPE)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $39.99

Available for pre-order April 13 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure, detachable whip, pistol, golden idol, sandbag, and idol pedestal accessories