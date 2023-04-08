Event Recap: All of Hasbro’s Star Wars and Indiana Jones Announcements from Star Wars Celebration with Show Floor Pics

Hasbro once again created jaw-dropping moments of excitement for collectors at Star Wars Celebration. In a panel simply titled “Hasbro Star Wars & Indiana Jones Panel,” they made a barrage of announcements for both franchises, hosted by six members of the Hasbro team – Patrick, Vickie, Chris, Priya, Emily, and Eric. And they began with some giveaways, passing out toy lightsabers and planting tickets redeemable for the first-ever HasLab project, Jabba’s Sail Barge. During the panel, they teased that another HasLab project will be revealed soon.

Several of the panel’s announcements were a recap of news that was recently made. You can learn more about Black Series figures from The Bad Batch Season 2, preschool toys from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Chatter Back Chopper from Ahsoka, and recent Mando Mania announcements by clicking each of the appropriate links. Patrick also teased that there are three more Mando Mania Wednesdays before this season ends.

Unless otherwise stated, all of the following items will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse beginning Tuesday, April 11th, at 1:00 pm ET.

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Moving on to the announcements, Hasbro continues to honor the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with a special edition Monopoly game, which is coming to Amazon this Star Wars Day (May the 4th).

From The Vintage Collection, new figures of Moff Jerjerrod and Nien Nub join the line on Return of the Jedi card backs. Moff Jerjerrod is the second figure to use this new retooled body, while Nien Nub features updated colors and a card back that recreates the artwork from the original action figure.

A new 4-pack will expand the figures available with Jabba’s Sail Barge to include Velken Tezeri and Taym Dren-Garren (both with removable helmets), plus Ree-Yees and Tessek. Of the four characters, Ree-Yees is the only refreshed figure, making the other three brand-new for collectors.

Two waves of Black Series figures were previously announced for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, while the third wave was announced during the panel. The Imperial Guard has been refreshed since its last release in 2017, while this R2-D2 is the most accurate one created yet. He’s more to scale with the other figures and comes with lots of accessories, with room for more to be added in the future. His dome raises up so the figure can also be used to store his attachments that aren’t currently in use.

The third wave is rounded out by Luke Skywalker from his epic battle with Darth Vader, with a chest plate that can be swapped out to have his flap up or down. This Darth Vader figure is screen accurate to Return of the Jedi. His helmet comes apart exactly the way it does in the film to reveal his human face underneath. His right hand is also removable, with exposed wire detailing on his wrist.

A force ghost three-pack marks the first time an Anakin Skywalker force ghost figure has been released. Sold as a set, Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda each come with their own card back, with the two re-released figures featuring updated details, plus Yoda is better to scale in this release.

Jabba the Hut is being re-released, this time in Kenner retro packaging. This release is mostly the same as the 2014 version, with the exception of Salacious Crum, who is an updated articulated figure.

The Mandalorian

The big reveal from The Mandalorian is a Vintage Collection N-1 Starfighter that comes with a Mandalorian figure (on card back) and a new Grogu figure that fits in the ship’s cockpit. The canopy slides back like in the series, but is also hinged for ease of access when posing figures. The bottom of the ship has a storage compartment that can house all of The Mandalorian’s accessories, which includes a Beskar spear (previously exclusive to another release).

The cockpit that Grogu fits in can also be removed, which allows the head of a build-a-droid R5 to be plugged in (not included). Panels on the ship can also be removed to display it in various states of repair, and these pieces were designed to be held by gonk droid figures (also sold separately).

Lastly, the N-1 Starfighter includes a base, upon which the ship can be pivoted to give collectors multiple options when choosing how to display it.

Ahsoka

A Black Series 332nd Clone Trooper helmet from Ahsoka was revealed, with striking orange paint added to show allegiance to the jedi protagonist in the series.

Pipeline Reveals

The panel also announced some figures that are in production. First up, the following Black Series figures are being produced:

Battlefront II: Battle Damage General Grievous

Pre Vizsla

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Final Scene Obi-Wan

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Battle Damaged Vader

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Force Spirit Qui-Gon Jinn

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Commander Appo

Moving on to the Vintage Collection, fans can expect the following in the future:

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Grand Inquisitor

Star Wars Rebels: Grand Admiral Thrawn

Pre Vizsla

Rogue One: Director Krennic

Darth Reven

Indiana Jones – Adventure Series

Hasbro Pulse continues to be the place to score all of these Indiana Jones artifacts, with the announcements going live for pre-orders on Thursday, April 13th at 1:00 pm ET. We got our first look at the next wave of figures, starting with the Temple Escape set that includes the idol and a center platform that raises and lowers when swapped with the sand bag.

Cairo Indiana Jones features the archeologist in one of his most weathered looks, and even comes with a monkey figure that can be attached to his hat.

The first 2-pack in the Indiana Jones Adventure Series is Marcus Brody and Rene Balloq from the Ark Showdown. The book that comes with Marcus opens and closes, with pages that were inkjet printed and are identical to the screen-used prop.

The next Build-an-Idol line creates the Skull Temple from Temple of Doom. The five pieces are scattered across the next five figures displayed. There are two sets of eyes to give the idol a day and nighttime look, with the nighttime eyes made of glow-in-the-dark plastic.

Temple of Doom Indiana Jones has been through a lot, with a ripped right shoulder and a torn knee.

The Short Round figure from this wave drew the biggest gasps from the crowd, and he comes with a baseball cap that can be swapped out.

Hearts melted during the panel when this image was shown of the Indiana Jones and Short Round figures hugging in front of the Skull Temple.

Hypnotized Indy has scars on his back, dirt on his face, and brings to life the character from the second act of Temple of Doom.

The remaining two figures in this wave come from the upcoming film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. First up is Helena Shaw, with a detailed backpack that is screen accurate to the trailer.

Finishing the line is an Indy from the fifth film, the design for which was newly created and showcases the film’s updated colors.

The Indiana Jones portion of the presentation also wrapped up with a pipeline announcement of the following characters:

The Last Crusade: Indiana Jones (Jacket and Tie)

The Last Crusade: Grail Knight

The Last Crusade: Dr. Henry Jones

The Last Crusade: Elsa Schneider

Dial of Destiny: Jürgen Voller

Dial of Destiny: Renaldo

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage from Star Wars Celebration.