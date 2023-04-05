Action Figures, Speeder Bikes, Play Sets Inspired by “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Coming Summer 2023

Lucasfilm is inviting fans to discover the galaxy far, far away from the perspective of younglings with their upcoming series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Naturally this means a new collection of toys are on the way and Hasbro has previewed the action figures and playsets that will launch this summer.

Introduce young Jedi to the Star Wars galaxy with Star Wars figures inspired by the action-packed Young Jedi Adventures animated series on Disney+ Lys Solay Kai Brightstar Nubs Yoda

animated series on Each figure is 3-inch and 4-inch scale and features multiple points of articulation for fun, poseable play.

Young fans can also speed off into adventure with Figure & Speeder sets featuring: Nash Durango Kai Brightstar Lys Solay Nubs

Each character fits right into the included speeder bike and their hands can even attach to the handles. The speeder bike features wheels on the bottom, so everyone is ready to roll right out of the package!

If that’s not enough, new toys include The Crimson Firehawk vehicle set and Tenoo Jedi Temple Playset.

Look for other Young Jedi Adventures toys featuring characters coming in summer 2023! Prices range from $6.99-$89.99 and are subject to availability.

Figures and Speeder Bikes

STAR WARS: KAI BRIGHTSTAR ACTION FIGURE

Includes figure and 2 series-inspired accessories including a removable cape and green Lightsaber

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $6.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

STAR WARS: LYS SOLAY ACTION FIGURE

Includes figure and 2 series-inspired accessories including a removable cape and purple Lightsaber

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $6.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

STAR WARS: NUBS ACTION FIGURE

Includes figure and 2 series-inspired accessories including a removable cape and blue Lightsaber.

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $6.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

STAR WARS: YODA ACTION FIGURE

Includes figure and 2 series-inspired accessories including a removable cape and green Lightsaber

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $6.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

STAR WARS: NASH DURANGO FIGURE & SPEEDER BIKE

Includes figure, vehicle, and accessory

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

STAR WARS: KAI BRIGHTSTAR FIGURE & SPEEDER BIKE

Includes figure, vehicle, and accessory

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

STAR WARS: LYS SOLAY FIGURE & SPEEDER BIKE

Includes figure, vehicle, and accessory

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

STAR WARS: NUBS FIGURE & SPEEDER BIKE

Includes figure, vehicle, and accessory

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

Playsets

This set comes with a Nash Durango small action figure and an exclusive RJ-83 droid figure so kids ages 3 and up can recreate their favorite scenes from the show or imagine their own galactic adventures. Both figures fit in various places around the Crimson Firehawk, like the cockpit, canopy, and cargo storage area in the back. The Crimson Firehawk also features wings that fold up and down, as well as a fold-down ramp for an added play space.

STAR WARS: THE CRIMSON FIREHAWK

Includes vehicle and 2 figures

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $44.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

Kids will love exploring all the features this playset has to offer, like a swinging vine, a classroom area, a vine slide, sleeping quarters, "floating" rocks, and Force push panels where Jedi in training can practice their skills. The set features lights and sounds, a Lightsaber accessory, a hologram Yoda accessory and 3 stone accessories.

STAR WARS: TENOO JEDI TEMPLE PLAYSET

Includes temple playset, 2 figures, and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 3 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $89.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

More Young Jedi Fun:

In addition to exploring the world of young Jedis with these brightly colored toys, fans can get to know the characters through a collection of animated shorts that just debuted on YouTube!

Plush and apparel featuring the new cast of Jedi characters will be coming soon to shopDisney and are a great way for kids to celebrate the series!

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023 aka Star Wars Day!