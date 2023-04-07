“The Bad Batch” Season 2 Action Figures Coming to The Black Series on Star Wars Day

Star Wars Celebration Europe is in full swing and Hasbro has already unveiled an exciting lineup featuring The Bad Batch figures coming to the Black Series later this year.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Day 1 of Star Wars The Bad Batch season 2.

season 2. Hunter, Omega, Wrecker, Tech, Echo and a Clone Commando join the Black Series as 6-inch scale figures and they are ready for action.

Each features premium detail, deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Pre-orders for the Black Series figures will open on May 4th (Star Wars Day!) at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart. Omega (Mercenary Gear) will be available at most major retailers.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Far stronger than the average clone, Wrecker barrels through any obstacle thrown his way. He’s also the resident demolitions expert, a job he performs with much enthusiasm.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WRECKER (MERCENARY GEAR)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart

Includes figure and 4 series-inspired accessories including a removable helmet.

Hunter, leader of the Bad Batch, is a strong and stoic soldier with extraordinarily keen senses that give him an edge when tracking down his targets.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HUNTER (MERCENARY GEAR)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Fall 2023

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart.

Includes figure and 5 series-inspired accessories including a removable helmet

Former ARC Trooper Echo’s knowledge of proper military tactics and strategy provides valuable insight, while his socket-arm and cybernetic implants give him the unique ability to interact with computer systems.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ECHO (MERCENARY GEAR)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Fall 2023

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart

Includes figure and 3 series-inspired accessories including a removable helmet.

Tech is the Bad Batch’s computer specialist. With his data analysis skills, he can puzzle through technical issues at speeds even faster than some droids.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TECH (MERCENARY GEAR)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Walmart.

Includes figure and 6 series-inspired accessories including a removable helmet.

Young clone Omega travels in tow with her brothers, the Bad Batch. Armed with her trusty energy bow, she is indispensable on their adventures across a rapidly changing galaxy.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OMEGA (MERCENARY GEAR)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Includes figure and 3 series-inspired accessories.

With reinforced heavy armor, an enhanced tactical display visor, and a powerful DC-17 blaster rifle, the Clone Commando is one of the most elite troopers in the Clone Army.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE COMMANDO