Waldorf Astoria Orlando To Undergo Extensive Multi-Phase Reimagining

Nestled in the peaceful 482-acre Bonnet Creek nature preserve and conveniently surrounded by Walt Disney World Theme Parks. An artful blend of comfort and modern elegance, Waldorf Astoria Orlando has redefined the vacation experience, and is taking it to a whole other level with a multi-phased reimagining of the resort, expected to be completed this December.

What’s Happening:

Beginning in April 2023, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Orlando will undergo a comprehensive, multi-phase reimagination expected to debut in December 2023.

Further elevating its status as one of Orlando's premier destinations and a top luxury hotel in Florida, this property-wide redesign follows an extensive renovation of the hotel’s meeting and events spaces last year and will encompass the resort’s rooms and suites, lobby space, select culinary outlets including the award-winning restaurant Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria spa and prestigious 18-hole golf course.

The transformation of the guest rooms and suites is being spearheaded by award-winning interior design firm, Parker Torres Design.

While the top-to-bottom makeover will be completed at the end of 2023, enhancements did begin last year with the unveiling of the new Central Park Ballroom, which offers an 8,000-plus square foot ballroom, nearly 2,600 square feet of pre-function space and a planned 8,700-square foot covered outdoor patio. This addition brings Waldorf Astoria Orlando’s meetings and events offering to nearly 60,000 square feet of multi-functional meeting space — inclusive of two ballrooms, two boardrooms, 13 meeting rooms and exquisite outdoor spaces such as Signature Island, the Promenade, and the soon-to-be built Central Park Gardens.

This year’s renewal marks the biggest enhancement to the property since its opening in 2009. The transformation will be completed in phases to minimize disruptions to the guest experience. Introducing a new era of luxury for Orlando, the completed project will further elevate the world-class service Waldorf Astoria Orlando offers its global guests, coupled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences and sophisticated accommodations synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand.

Elements of the multi-phase reimagination of Waldorf Astoria Orlando include: Hotel Lobby – The lobby space will be enhanced from April to June 2023, unveiling a bright and airy new look for guests, while keeping the original Waldorf Astoria brand clock as an iconic welcome. Designed with marble detailing and a natural color palette, this refreshed space will provide visitors with a warm welcome upon check-in.



Guest Rooms & Suites – For the newly reimagined guest rooms and suites, the Parker Torres Design team has taken inspiration from the flora and fauna found in the resort’s surroundings, being located in Bonnet Creek, one of Florida's most serene nature reserves. The design incorporates a soft, contemporary color palette of taupe, linen and shades of green to evoke the feeling of a deep, verdant garden. The artwork found throughout the guest rooms and suites was customized by the Parker Torres Design team in partnership with Soho Art Consulting and speaks to the organic contours, shapes and textures found in nature. Additionally, the accommodations will be refreshed with high-end furnishings and modern amenities, such as new custom millwork, wet bars and stocked mini-bars, custom guest bathroom vanities with natural stone tops, and motion-activated night lights. Guests will continue to enjoy luxurious amenities including exclusively curated Aesop toiletries, Hilton’s Connected Room Technology, in-room Nespresso coffee machine, and more.

Waldorf Spa – The Waldorf Astoria Spa offers a completely customized experience featuring signature treatments incorporating locally produced honey, and a Himalayan Salt Therapy Room. The future Waldorf Spa will be redesigned with relaxation at the forefront, inclusive of new Lemi Spa Dream tables ideal for unique couples treatments that will launch following the reimagination.

The personalized bespoke service matched with an enviable location makes Waldorf Astoria Orlando the perfect combination for an unforgettable experience for the modern day traveler.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria Orlando, please visit the hotel’s website

What They’re Saying:

Ryan Fitzgerald, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Orlando: "We are delighted to announce our plans for the complete makeover of Waldorf Astoria Orlando. As a Waldorf Astoria hotel, our guests expect the best in luxury accommodations and world-class amenities, and we are committed to providing them with an exceptional experience that surpasses their expectations as soon as they walk through our doors."