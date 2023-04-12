EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival to Return July 27th–November 18th, 2023

Walt Disney World has announced that this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will run from July 27th through November 18th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE will begin dishing up delights starting July 27th and continuing all the way through November 18th, 2023.

Get ready to sip and savor at more than 25 Global Marketplaces throughout EPCOT, including returning favorites such as The Fry Basket, Flavors from Fire, Canada, India and Spain.

Several new Global Marketplaces will open later during the festival as summer turns to fall.

Fans of fromage can take part in Emile’s Fromage Montage, a fun way to try tasty cheese dishes from around the world. Grab your Festival Passport and purchase any five cheese dishes listed in the back of the Festival Passport to collect a stamp. Once you’ve collected five stamps, head to Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE to redeem a sweet treat unique to the festival.

Families can embark on Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak – a Ratatouille -inspired adventure that’s très magnifique! Guests of all ages can search for Remy throughout World Showcase and the Global Marketplaces.

And to celebrate the Halloween season grab your gourd-eous group and partake in Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit, a special pumpkin scavenger hunt from September 29th through October 31st.

The festival will also welcome back the popular Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare at America Gardens Theatre. More details on this year’s lineup will be released soon.

Don’t forget to commemorate your EPCOT visit by bringing festival magic home with official event merchandise including apparel, home décor, trading pins and more.