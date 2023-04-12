Updated Disney D-Light Drone Show to Debut Tonight for Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary Grand Finale

As part of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, the incredible Disney D-Light drone show is debuting new choreographies, beginning tonight!

What’s Happening:

Since its launch on March 6th, 2022, the innovative Disney D-Light show has amazed thousands of visitors with its incredible choreography combining special effects, video projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle, a moving, original score and the magical appearance of a large number of drones in the sky, in celebration of the Resort’s 30th Anniversary.

Today, Disneyland Paris announced that they have made some adjustments to the show exclusively for the 30th Anniversary Grand Finale.

Serving as a pre-show to the returning Disney Dreams, the updated show will be performed every night through September 30th, 2023.

Check out our video of the original version of Disney D-Light below:

Tonight, the incredible Disney Dreams night show makes its long-awaited comeback

Created in 2012 and acclaimed by Disneyland Paris guests during its five year run, the show is returning as part of the Grand Finale of the 30th Anniversary.

Combining a wide variety of special effects (video projections, lasers, fountains, pyrotechnics), the show brings to life each evening some iconic stories on Sleeping Beauty Castle: from Beauty and the Beast to The Hunchback of Notre Dame , The Lion King , Tangled , Ratatouille and many more!

to , , , and many more! This 2023 edition is even more spectacular, in particular thanks to innovative LED-based technology installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle’s turrets, which come alive to the rhythm of the show, in addition to recent technical upgrades, improving the overall visual impact of the show.