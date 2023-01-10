“Disney Dreams!” Returning to Disneyland Paris April 12

For the grand finale of Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebration, Disney Dreams! will be returning this April.
What's Happening:
- For the Grand Finale of the resort’s 30th Anniversary celebration, the incredible Disney Dreams! nighttime spectacular, which has received one of the highest satisfaction rates since the opening of the resort, will make its big comeback giving a new generation of guests the opportunity to discover this iconic show.
- Beginning April 12th, 2023, Disney Dreams! will once again dazzle guests each night at Disneyland Park by taking them on a magical and emotional journey following the Disney D-Light drone show – a powerful combination of experiences that will result in an unforgettable nighttime sequence.
- Guided by Peter Pan’s shadow, guests will discover or rediscover some of the greatest Disney stories projected on Sleeping Beauty Castle during an extraordinary journey featuring iconic songs from Disney and Pixar fan favorites Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Lion King, Tangled, and many others.
- Disney Dreams!, which originally debuted in 2012, offers an incredible burst of colors and light using state-of-the-art technology, dazzling projections, spectacular lasers and fountains, and sensational pyrotechnic effects.
- The mapping technology used for the show also creates illusions of rotating towers and swinging motions on the walls of Sleeping Beauty Castle!
- The 2023 version of“Disney Dreams! will be even more exceptional, as Sleeping Beauty Castle’s rooftops will be decked out with innovative LED technology that light up in sync with the show’s nostalgic soundtrack.
- An additional upgrade to the show’s technical equipment includes the installation of energy-efficient laser video projectors, which will make it possible to reduce energy use by 50%, while delivering a breathtaking show.