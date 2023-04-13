25th Anniversary Screening of “Mulan” Taking Place May 28th in Los Angeles

See Disney's animated classic Mulan for D23’s 25th Anniversary screening at the LA Historic Park in Los Angeles, CA, on May 28, 2023.

Relive the epic adventure of Disney’s animated classic Mulan on the big screen with Street Food Cinema x D23’s 25th Anniversary screening.

on the big screen with Street Food Cinema x D23’s 25th Anniversary screening. This magnificent event will take place on May 28, 2023, at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles, California.

D23 Members will have the opportunity to watch the iconic animated movie under the stars in the park, but that’s not all.

To kick off the night an array of mouth-watering food trucks will be available for guests to find their favorite beef, pork, or chicken dishes.

In addition, there will be exclusive photo opportunities that allow you to capture the magic of the evening in an exciting way.

Street Food Cinema, LA’s largest outdoor cinema and music series is back for their 12th season.

To see their full lineup of events click here

Gold Member tickets: $22 (+$5 processing fee) per ticket.

General Member tickets: $32 (+$5 processing fee) per ticket.

Outdoor screening of Mulan at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Exclusive entrance for D23 Members and their guests with tickets purchased through D23.com

Early entry to event space at 5:00 p.m. Tickets purchased through the Street Food Cinema website will have access to the event space starting at 6:00 p.m.

Reserved seating area for D23 Members and their guests.

Access to a curated selection of food trucks courtesy of Street Food Cinema.

Themed photo opportunities.

Exclusive D23 commemorative gift.

