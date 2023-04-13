Falcon’s Fury Once Again Thrilling Riders at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

After a lengthy refurbishment, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has confirmed that their drop tower attraction, Falcon’s Fury, has reopened.
What’s Happening:
- Falcon’s Fury is a 335-foot freestanding drop tower at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay that sends riders plunging 60 mph straight down.
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the reopening of Falcon’s Fury yesterday on their official Twitter:
- Following the unfortunate fatal accident last year at the Orlando FreeFall, there has been immense scrutiny when it comes to drop towers across the amusement industry.
- Shortly after the accident at ICON Park, numerous amusement parks briefly closed their drop tower rides for inspection, including Drop Line at Dollywood and Doctor Doom’s Fearfall at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
- While Drop Line is from the same manufacturer as the Orlando FreeFall, Falcon’s Fury is from a different manufacturer, Intamin.
- Falcon’s Fury had actually been closed for a lengthy refurbishment over supply chain issues, revealed back in January when the park announced the drop tower would soon reopen.