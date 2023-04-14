New Featurette Highlights the Expanded Story Elements and Epic Scope of “Peter Pan & Wendy”

A new featurette for Peter Pan & Wendy has been released, which highlights the expanded story elements and epic scope of the upcoming movie.

What’s Happening:

Featured in the featurette “More Stories to Tell” are: Daniel Lowery – Director Jude Law – “Captain Hook” Jim Whitaker – Producer Ever Anderson – “Wendy Darling” Alexander Molony – “Peter Pan” Yara Shahidi – “Tinker Bell”

Director Daniel Lowery talks about, with how classic a film the original Peter Pan is, how daunting it was approaching this remake. He ultimately decided it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

takes a new approach to the story, focusing on Peter Pan through Wendy’s eyes. This iteration of Captain Hook, played by Jude Law, is “deliciously evil.”

Law remarks that director David Lowery has made the story more human and more possible.

About Peter Pan & Wendy:

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land.

The film stars: Jude Law ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ) Alexander Molony ( The Reluctant Landlord ) Ever Anderson ( Resident Evil: The Final Chapter ) Yara Shahidi ( grown-ish ) Alyssa Wapanatâhk Joshua Pickering ( A Discovery of Witches ) Jacobi Jupe Molly Parker ( House of Cards ) Alan Tudyk ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ) Jim Gaffigan ( The Jim Gaffigan Show )

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks ( The Green Knight ) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan .

), with Adam Borba ( ), Thomas M. Hammel ( ), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers. Peter Pan & Wendy will begin streaming April 28th, 2023, exclusively on Disney+