New Featurette Highlights the Expanded Story Elements and Epic Scope of “Peter Pan & Wendy”

A new featurette for Peter Pan & Wendy has been released, which highlights the expanded story elements and epic scope of the upcoming movie.
What’s Happening:
- Featured in the featurette “More Stories to Tell” are:
- Daniel Lowery – Director
- Jude Law – “Captain Hook”
- Jim Whitaker – Producer
- Ever Anderson – “Wendy Darling”
- Alexander Molony – “Peter Pan”
- Yara Shahidi – “Tinker Bell”
- Director Daniel Lowery talks about, with how classic a film the original Peter Pan is, how daunting it was approaching this remake. He ultimately decided it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
- Peter Pan & Wendy takes a new approach to the story, focusing on Peter Pan through Wendy’s eyes.
- This iteration of Captain Hook, played by Jude Law, is “deliciously evil.”
- Law remarks that director David Lowery has made the story more human and more possible.
About Peter Pan & Wendy:
- Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land.
- There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.
- The film stars:
- Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord)
- Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter)
- Yara Shahidi (grown-ish)
- Alyssa Wapanatâhk
- Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches)
- Jacobi Jupe
- Molly Parker (House of Cards)
- Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show)
- Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan.
- The producer is Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.
- Peter Pan & Wendy will begin streaming April 28th, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.
