Freeform Announces Summer Premiere Dates for “Cruel Summer,” “grown-ish” and New Series “Praise Petey”

Freeform is set for a sun-sational summer with the debut of the new animated series Praise Petey and the returns of grown-ish and record-breaking hit series Cruel Summer. New episodes of all shows will be streaming on Hulu the next day.

Cruel Summer:

will debut on Monday, June 5th, at 9:00 p.m. EDT with a special two-episode premiere before moving to its regular 10:00 p.m. timeslot. Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

The series stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza will recur.

Cruel Summer comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman serves as showrunner.

grown-ish:

will debut the first half of its sixth season on Wednesday, June 28th, at 10:00 p.m. EDT. Justine Skye and Tara Raani have been upped to series regulars: Skye plays Annika, a funny, sharp, extremely ambitious future media mogul who chose Cal U because it was best for her brand. Raani plays Zaara, a first-generation Indian American. She is a junior, type-A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality.

After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.

The series stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani and is produced by ABC

Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for the sixth season.

Praise Petey:

, premiering on Friday, July 21st, at 10:00 p.m. EDT with two back-to-back episodes each week as part of Friday. The series follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult.

The series stars: Annie Murphy ( Schitt’s Creek ) John Cho ( Cowboy Bebop ) Kiersey Clemons ( The Flash ) Stephen Root ( Barry ) Amy Hill ( Magnum P.I. ) Christine Baranski ( The Good Fight )

Praise Petey is from creator, writer and executive producer Anna Drezen (former head writer of Saturday Night Live ).

is from creator, writer and executive producer Anna Drezen (former head writer of ). Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, along with ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, and Monica Padrick ( Central Park ) serve as executive producers.

) serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.