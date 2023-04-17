“Return of the Jedi” Screening at The El Capitan Theatre from April 28th–May 2nd

As Star Wars: Return of the Jedi returns to select theaters across the country for its 40th anniversary, one of those will be The El Capitan Theatre, playing from April 28th to May 2nd.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be screening Return of the Jedi for an extended weekend from Friday, April 28th to Tuesday, May 2nd.

for an extended weekend from Friday, April 28th to Tuesday, May 2nd. Showtimes are: 10:00 a.m. (28, 30, 1, 2) 1:20 p.m. (28, 30, 1, 2) 4:40 p.m. (28, 30, 1, 2) 7:00 p.m. (29 only) 8:00 p.m. (30, 1, 2)

On Saturday, May 29th, the El Capitan Theatre will also present one screening each of both Star Wars: A New Hope (at 12:00 p.m.) and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (at 3:30 p.m.)

(at 12:00 p.m.) and (at 3:30 p.m.) Tickets are $16 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

Guests can also bundle their movie with a meal at either Hard Rock Cafe (for $50) or Wahlburgers (for $40). Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase.

An Opening Night Fan Event

The $40 Fan Event ticket includes one reserved seat, one assorted Funko Pop (item selection is random), popcorn, beverage, and event credential and lanyard.

About Return of the Jedi:

2023 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most beloved chapters in the Star Wars saga, Return of the Jedi. Released in 1983, it was the third film in the original Star Wars trilogy, bringing to a close – at least for a time – the storylines introduced and developed in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope and 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. Return of the Jedi is the film that first featured Jabba the Hutt, the lovable Ewoks, and one of the most poignant moments in the entire Star Wars saga – Vader’s ultimate sacrifice to save his son… and the galaxy.