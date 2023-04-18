Florida State Senator Files Amendment to Undo Disney’s Deal with Former Reedy Creek Improvement District

A Florida State Senator has filed an amendment that aims to void Disney’s agreement with the former board of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
What’s Happening:
- At a press conference yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis discussed some plans and possibilities for the Walt Disney World area as he seeks to nullify the agreement Disney made with the outgoing Reedy Creek Improvement District Board before it was replaced with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
- According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida State Senator Blaise Ingoglia filed an amendment today that would empower the new board appointed by the governor to void development agreements the company quietly made with the outgoing board.
- The amendment will also have the newly appointed board review any developmental agreements within three months of taking office.
- If, and more likely, when, the amendment is challenged in court, DeSantis says that legislative action will further bolster the new board’s position.
- Other representatives, including Orlando Rep. Anna V. Eskamani have stated that the amendment could run into Constitutional problems by impairing contracts.
- You can read the full text of the amendment for yourself by clicking here.
- The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board is scheduled to meet this Wednesday, April 19th, after postponing a meeting last week, where they are expected to void the agreement.