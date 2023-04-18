Disney Cast Members Inspire Florida Theater Students by Celebrating Halfway to Halloween

Disney Parks Blog shared how they were celebrating Halfway to Halloween with Florida theater students.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney World

As part of their commitment to students through Disney Future Storytellers, they invited the Neptune Middle School’s theater program to learn from costuming and cosmetology cast members.

Cast members took students on a tour of the costume program spaces so they could see the work that goes into a designer's vision.

Cosmetology cast members helped students through a hands-on tutorial, showing them how to apply the ghostly makeup some of the parade performers display during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

To learn more about how Disney invests in dreams, like when they recently announced a $100,000 grant to support STEM education in Orange County Public Schools, visit DisneyFlorida.com

What They're Saying:

“We know experiences like this with our cast have the power to deeply impact and change lives,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort. “These students are still dreaming up their futures, and if we help them identify passions and interests in fields they may one day pursue, we’ve done our job.”

“I loved seeing their excitement and listening to all the questions they asked,” said Costume Assistant Melissa. “We don’t get to show people what we do very often since we’re backstage, and it was special to let the kids see that and know this is a career path they could take.”

“I loved seeing their faces when they got to experience what we do behind the scenes,” said Cosmetology Coordinator Dai’Shaugh. “Seeing their enthusiasm and all the things they liked made me miss those early days … to be a kid again.”