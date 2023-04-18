Disney Vacation Club Sales To Begin Soon For The Villas At Disneyland Hotel

Disney Vacation Club will soon open up sales (first, to existing members) for points invested in the Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the 16th addition to the Disney Vacation Club collection, and the second DVC property at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Sales will soon begin for The Villas at Disneyland Disneyland Resort

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will join The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in welcoming members home when it opens on Sept. 28.

The new tower will feature over 340 rooms, welcoming guests to a variety of themed accommodations, such as duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and multi-level grand villas.

Each room will include just-like-home amenities and modern décor inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios classics like The Jungle Book, Sleeping Beauty, The Princess and the Frog, Fantasia and more.

and more. The newly imagined duo studio will bring the story of The Jungle Book to life. Perfect for two guests, this cozy retreat features a split bathroom with themed tile accents, and a queen-size bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use.

to life. Perfect for two guests, this cozy retreat features a split bathroom with themed tile accents, and a queen-size bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use. The deluxe studios will celebrate the stories of Sleeping Beauty or The Princess and the Frog. Deluxe studios will include a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds to sleep up to four guests.

or Deluxe studios will include a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds to sleep up to four guests. One- and two-bedroom villas offer roomier accommodations for larger families, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen and living areas with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, complete with a story-themed mural above, inspired by The Princess and the Frog or Fantasia. The comfort continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower.

or The comfort continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower. The three-bedroom grand villas feature multi-level accommodations, sleeping up to 12 guests. On the first floor, families can enjoy a full-size kitchen, large dining area, and a double-sided fireplace connecting the living area to a private outdoor balcony. The first floor is also home to the primary suite, inspired by Bambi . Guests will discover more magic as they venture up a spiral staircase to discover a full-size washer and dryer and two themed bedrooms. One bedroom is inspired by Frozen and one by Moana, each with two queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms.

. Guests will discover more magic as they venture up a spiral staircase to discover a full-size washer and dryer and two themed bedrooms. One bedroom is inspired by and one by each with two queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms. Guests staying at the newest Disney Vacation Club property will be able to enjoy a brand new themed pool, splash pad and pool bar. These new amenities will join popular offerings at the award-winning Disneyland Hotel, including restaurants, lounges, shops, and swimming pools. The hotel’s nostalgic charm, rich Disney heritage and close proximity to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Today, there are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney’s Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World

For more information on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel visit TheVillasAtDisneylandHotel.com

To learn more about Disney Vacation Club visit DisneyVacationClub.com. Members may also call their Disney Vacation Club Guide.

Sales of the Villas at Disneyland Hotel will open to current Disney Vacation Club members on May 2 and to all others on May 30.

What They’re Saying:

Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club: “Disney Vacation Club is thrilled to offer an additional vacation ownership option on the West Coast. The addition of our 16th Disney Vacation Club resort reflects our continuing commitment to making our members’ dreams come true by providing exciting new opportunities to make magical vacation memories that last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming members home to this stunning new tower at the Disneyland Hotel.”