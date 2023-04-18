runDisney Reveals Medals For 2023 Virtual Series Celebrating Mickey Mouse Through The Years

runDisney is getting in on the Disney100 fun with their Virtual Series this summer, celebrating Mickey Mouse Over The Years in three different virtual 5k challenges.

The 2023 runDisney Virtual Series is set to return this summer for the 2023 runDisney Virtual Series, this year celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

Today, Disney announced the event’s full theme and finisher medals as we gear up to celebrate Mickey Through the Years.

This summer, runDisney invites runners and participants to gather their friends and family to run one of three unique 5Ks or go the extra mile and take on the challenge by completing all three!

Take a look at the individual event themes for the summertime virtual event tradition, now in its eighth year running:

Steamboat Willie 5k

Kicking off the runDisney Virtual Series is a throwback tribute to Mickey Mouse’s debut role in 1928. Whistle your way through 3.1 miles during the Steamboat Willie 5K!

Sorcerer’s Apprentice 5K

Conjure up some magic during your virtual miles! The Sorcerer’s Apprentice 5K pays tribute to Mickey Mouse’s most magical role in the Disney animated classic, Fantasia.

Runaway Railway 5K

Hang onto your sneakers as you zip away on a zany virtual race adventure! The Runaway Railway 5K is inspired by the exciting attraction starring both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Disney100 Challenge

Go the extra mile this summer and take on the Disney100 Challenge by completing all three 5K events! Challenge participants can look forward to earning this extra-special finisher medal featuring the mice that started it all – Mickey and Minnie! This year’s medal comes with some hidden magic – pop off the front part of the medal to reveal a magnet you can use to showcase your achievement on your fridge, office whiteboard or location of your choice, AND still have a keepsake medal for your wall.

New to the runDisney Virtual events? Have your own magical run through a course of your choosing: your neighborhood, local trails or even a scenic path on your next vacation. From runDisney enthusiasts to beginning runners looking to stretch their skills, these virtual races are great ways to introduce your friends and family to running and jumpstart training for upcoming runDisney race events.

Registration for the 2023 runDisney Virtual Series opens April 25, 2023. Head to runDisney.com