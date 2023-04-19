Disney100: Zales Celebrates Disney’s Milestone with Collector’s Edition Selections in Enchanted Jewelry Line

Here at Laughing Place we’ve been delighted to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and part of that fun surrounds new merchandise collections. Today we’re focusing on Zales and their Disney100 selections that every princess at heart will adore.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder

Among the companies showcasing Disney magic in their signature styles is Zales with their Collector’s Edition of the Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Collection .

of the The new collection features a special edition of 7 styles, including a romantic engagement ring with 100 diamonds and a stunning pendant & diamond key necklace that showcases Disney’s iconic castle encapsulated inside a heart.

Zales Collector's Edition Enchanted Disney 100th Anniversary Diamond Heart Lock Pendant in Sterling Silver and 10K Rose Gold – $529.00

Fans will fall in love with the dazzling statement pieces that not only highlight the magic of Disney, but represent the wonder and power of true love.

The Collector’s Edition is one of the many ways fans can share Disney charm with those they love—or even treat themselves— with beautiful pieces that can be worn daily or saved for those all important special events like weddings, anniversaries and milestone birthdays.

Zales Collector's Edition Enchanted Disney 100th Anniversary 3/4 CT. T.W. Pear Diamond Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold – $2,999.99

Guests can shop for the Collector’s Edition pieces in Zales’ Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry collection now online at Zales.com.

Prices range from $399.99-$4,779.00 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Zales Collector's Edition Enchanted Disney 100th Anniversary 1/6 CT. T.W. Diamond Script Necklace in Sterling Silver – $399.99

Zales Collector's Edition Enchanted Disney 100th Anniversary Diamond and White Topaz Castle Pendant in Sterling Silver – $599.00

Zales Collector's Edition Enchanted Disney 100th Anniversary 1/5 CT. T.W. Diamond Castle Ring Set in Sterling Silver – $539.00

Collector's Edition Enchanted Disney 100th Anniversary 1 CT. T.W. Oval Diamond Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold – $3,889.00

Zales Collector's Edition Enchanted Disney 100th Anniversary 7/8 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Engagement Ring in 14K Two-Tone Gold – $4,779.00

More Disney and Zales Collaborations:

Fans can treat themselves to something truly special with the lovely Disney jewelry selections from Zales and Kay Jewelers

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.