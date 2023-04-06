Disney100: Celebrate Magic and Enchantment with KAY Jewelers and Zales’ Disney Collections

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while then you already know that Walt Disney Company is in the middle of a year long celebration commemorating their 100th anniversary. Along with festivities and events themed to Disney100 there are plenty of merchandise collections including beautiful jewelry pieces from KAY Jewelers and Zales

Disney fans looking for fun ways to celebrate 100 Years of Wonder every day, can look to popular brands and retailers who are releasing incredible merchandise collections inspired by Disney’s century of entertainment.

The dazzling statement pieces highlight the magic of Disney with jewelry inspired by favorite movies and characters. These collections are perfect for passionate Disney lovers and nostalgic fans alike.

KAY Jewelers Disney Treasures Encanto Multi-Stone Flower Necklace – $349.99

Whether you’re looking to bring some Disney charm to your daily wardrobe or finding that perfect piece for special events, you’ll love these assortments that perfectly capture the essence of Disney.

Zales Enchanted Disney Cinderella London Blue Topaz and 3/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Double Frame Engagement Ring – $2,779.00

Both collections are available now at KAY Jewelers and Zales and price range from $249.99-$4,699.00

KAY Jewelers Disney Treasures Up Multi-Gemstone & Diamond Necklace – $249.99

KAY Jewelers Disney Treasures 100 Years of Disney Mickey Mouse Garnet & Diamond Accent Necklace – $349.99

KAY Jewelers Disney Treasures Mickey Mouse Black Onyx & Diamond Earrings – $449.99

KAY Jewelers Disney Treasures Toy Story Cowboy Diamond Bolo Bracelet – $499.99

KAY Jewelers Disney Treasures Minnie Mouse Mother of Pearl & Diamond Earrings – $449.99

Zales Enchanted Disney Princess 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Castle in Heart Pendant – $499.00

Zales Enchanted Disney Belle 1/10 CT. T.W. Diamond Rose Pendant, $749.00

Zales Enchanted Disney Aurora Oval Morganite and 3/4 CT. T.W. Diamond Scallop Frame Engagement Ring – $2,999.99

Zales Enchanted Disney Rapunzel 3/4 CT. T.W. Pear-Shaped Diamond Frame Twist Engagement Ring – $3,339.00

Zales Enchanted Disney Ballroom Tiana Green Quartz and 1-7/8 CT. T.W. Diamond Floral Drop Earrings – $4,699.00

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.