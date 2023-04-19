New Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge to Open by May 1, More UOAP Perks Revealed for May

Heads up Universal Orlando Annual Passholders, more perks are coming your way. The new UOAP lounge in Universal’s Islands of Adventure is set to open by May 1st and some additional benefits are coming with it.

Since the UOAP lounge in Universal Studios Florida closed in December

Now, thanks to Universal’s reveal of some new UOAP benefits

Starting in May, guests will be able to stop by the new UOAP lounge, which will be located in Toon Lagoon, to pick up this new Jurassic Park-inspired UOAP magnet.

The new lounge will be open daily from 11am – 4pm.

The new UOAP magnet will also be available in the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.

Additionally, UOAPs will be able to take advantage of an exclusive entrance to Islands of Adventure, located at the park exit.

Exclusive second-floor dining areas will also be available in both Confisco Grille at Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille at Universal Studios Florida.

And speaking of food, UOAP exclusive menus items will also be available at restaurants in both parks as well as Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando Resort Hotels.

And finally, UOAPs can save up to 45% on select rooms at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels.

You can find more details on all of these new perks, including the complete exclusive menus here