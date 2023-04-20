First Look at Hulu’s “Jagged Mind” – Premiering June 15th

Hulu has shared a first look at their upcoming queer psychological thriller film, Jagged Mind, which premieres June 15th.

Prior to debuting on Hulu, Jagged Mind , a horror feature starring Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward from 20th Digital Studio and Hulu Originals, will have its World Premiere at the American Black Film Festival

The film will then debut exclusively on Hulu on June 15th and Disney+

Directed by Kelley Kali (I'm Fine [Thanks for Asking]), Jagged Mind is about a woman plagued by blackouts and strange visions that lead her to discover she’s stuck in a series of time loops, possibly related to her mysterious new girlfriend.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers ( DC’s Legends of Tomorrow ) stars as “Billie,” alongside Shannon Woodward ( Westworld ) as her girlfriend, “Alex”.

Kali was tapped to direct this feature based off the short film First Date, which was included in the first season of 20th Digital Studio's Bite Size Halloween.

The feature, now titled Jagged Mind, is written by Allyson Morgan (Sitting).

, is written by Allyson Morgan ( ). Jagged Mind is part of the studio’s existing slate of horror features for Hulu, including Grimcutty, Matriarch, Clock, and the upcoming Appendage and The Mill.

Jagged Mind was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle as executive producers. Production services were carried out by the film’s producer Daniela Ruiz through her company, Palabra Productions. Kelley Kali and Congyu E also serve as producers.