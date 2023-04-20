“Station 19” Renewed for Season 7 at ABC

Station 19, the popular Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, has been renewed for a seventh season and has a couple new showrunners, according to Variety.
- During its upcoming seventh season, Station 19 is expected to reach its 100th episode.
- Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The series aims to take viewers inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s first responders.
- Along with the new of the renewal, ABC also announced that Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige will be showrunners and executive producers for the upcoming season.
- Former showrunner Krista Vernoff announced her departure from both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 in January.
- Clack became head writer and executive producer on Station 19 last year, while also working as an executive producer on Grey’s Anatomy.
- Paige joined Station 19 as a director in 2020, during the show’s fourth season.
What they’re saying:
- Zoanne Clack: “I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter. The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake. We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us.”
- Peter Paige: “I’m beyond honored to be handed the reins to ‘Station 19’ – a show I love, full of incredible, complex characters, and resonant, important stories. To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunners truly makes it all the more exciting – we share a similar vision for the show, and we’ve got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season. A huge thank you to the entire team at Shondaland, and everyone at ABC for their faith in us. And eternal gratitude to Krista Vernoff, for bringing me into the 19 family, and for modeling conscious leadership in such a powerful and deliberate way.”