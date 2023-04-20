“Station 19” Renewed for Season 7 at ABC

Station 19, the popular Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, has been renewed for a seventh season and has a couple new showrunners, according to Variety.

During its upcoming seventh season, Station 19 is expected to reach its 100th episode.

Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The series aims to take viewers inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city's first responders.

Former showrunner Krista Vernoff announced her departure from Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 in January.

Clack became head writer and executive producer on Station 19 last year, while also working as an executive producer on Grey's Anatomy.

Paige joined Station 19 as a director in 2020, during the show's fourth season.

