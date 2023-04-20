The Mickey’s Freedom Act is Urging Walt Disney World to Move to North Carolina

According to the Orlando Sentinel, North Carolina Democrats have a proposal for Walt Disney World, saying it should move to North Carolina.
What's Happening:
- North Carolina Democrats are suggesting that Walt Disney World move to the Tarheel State.
- "Florida doesn’t seem a good fit for the happiest place on earth these days," North Carolina Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue wrote on Twitter. "In NC, y’all still means all."
- Sen. Michael Garrett and two other Democrats have filed the Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act, saying that it would create a commission to explore "strategic economic incentive plans designed to encourage family parks to expand or relocate" to North Carolina.
- The proposed bill would set aside $750,000 to create an 11-member commission that would determine whether it was worthwhile to "encourage family amusement parks to expand into the state with incentives.”
- It is unlikely that the bill would pass the GOP-controlled Legislature in North Carolina.
- Of course, it’s even more unlikely that Walt Disney World would somehow haul its four theme parks, two water parks, and 32 resort hotels out of the state.
- Meanwhile, on Monday, DeSantis made a series of threats including floating the idea that a rival amusement park or a state prison could be built adjacent to the resort. He says he also plans to have the state take over ride and monorail inspection.