“GMA” Guest List: Dolly Parton, Richard Madden and More to Appear Week of April 24th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 24th-29th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 24th-29th:
- Monday, April 24
- Dr. Jennifer Ashton (National Infertility Awareness Week)
- Judy Blume (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret film adaptation)
- Yara Shahidi (Peter Pan & Wendy)
- Madison Beer (The Half of It)
- Emily Henry (Happy Place)
- Tuesday, April 25
- Jude Law and Jim Gaffigan (Peter Pan and Wendy)
- Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big)
- Wednesday, April 26
- Robin Roberts in Mississippi
- Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet (Fatal Attraction)
- Jess Sims (Peloton instructor and ESPN College GameDay host)
- Thursday, April 27
- Will Reeve reports on the NFL Draft
- Ariana DeBose (Wish)
- Sunny Hostin (Summer on Sag Harbor; The View)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 28
- Will Reeve reports on the NFL Draft
- Richard Madden (Citadel)
- Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin (Big Little Feelings founders)
- Bel Powley and Liev Schreiber (A Small Light)
- Saturday, April 29
- Emma Straub
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.