“GMA” Guest List: Dolly Parton, Richard Madden and More to Appear Week of April 24th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 24th-29th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 24th-29th:

  • Monday, April 24
    • Dr. Jennifer Ashton (National Infertility Awareness Week)
    • Judy Blume (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret film adaptation)
    • Yara Shahidi (Peter Pan & Wendy)
    • Madison Beer (The Half of It)
    • Emily Henry (Happy Place)
  • Tuesday, April 25
    • Jude Law and Jim Gaffigan (Peter Pan and Wendy)
    • Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big)
  • Wednesday, April 26
    • Robin Roberts in Mississippi
    • Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet (Fatal Attraction)
    • Jess Sims (Peloton instructor and ESPN College GameDay host)
  • Thursday, April 27
    • Will Reeve reports on the NFL Draft
    • Ariana DeBose (Wish)
    • Sunny Hostin (Summer on Sag Harbor; The View)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 28
    • Will Reeve reports on the NFL Draft
    • Richard Madden (Citadel)
    • Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin (Big Little Feelings founders)
    • Bel Powley and Liev Schreiber (A Small Light)
  • Saturday, April 29
    • Emma Straub
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.