“GMA” Guest List: Dolly Parton, Richard Madden and More to Appear Week of April 24th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 24th-29th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 24th-29th:

Monday, April 24 Dr. Jennifer Ashton (National Infertility Awareness Week) Judy Blume ( Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret film adaptation) Yara Shahidi ( Peter Pan & Wendy ) Madison Beer ( The Half of It ) Emily Henry ( Happy Place )

Tuesday, April 25 Jude Law and Jim Gaffigan ( Peter Pan and Wendy ) Dolly Parton ( Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big )

Wednesday, April 26 Robin Roberts in Mississippi Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet ( Fatal Attraction ) Jess Sims (Peloton instructor and ESPN College GameDay host)

Thursday, April 27 Will Reeve reports on the NFL Draft Ariana DeBose ( Wish ) Sunny Hostin ( Summer on Sag Harbor ; The View ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 28 Will Reeve reports on the NFL Draft Richard Madden ( Citadel ) Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin (Big Little Feelings founders) Bel Powley and Liev Schreiber ( A Small Light )

Saturday, April 29 Emma Straub Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.