“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Miranda Lambert and More to Appear Week of April 24th

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of April 24th-28th:

Monday, April 24 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ( The Last Thing He Told Me ) Ato Essandoh ( The Diplomat )

Tuesday, April 25 Laura Dern and Diane Ladd ( Honey, Baby, Mine ) Miranda Lambert

Wednesday, April 26 Amanda Peet ( Fatal Attraction ) Lizzy Caplan Judy Blume ( Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret )

Thursday, April 27 Priyanka Chopra Jonas ( Citadel ) Ever Anderson ( Peter Pan & Wendy )

Friday, April 28 Yara Shahidi ( Peter Pan & Wendy ) Emilio Estevez



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.