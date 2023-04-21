Full Music Video For “Rock On” By Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Released Ahead of “The Muppets Mayhem” Premiere in May

Ahead of the debut of the upcoming series, The Muppets Mayhem, the musical stars of the series, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, have released a fully produced music video featuring their song, “Rock On.”

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem have released their official music video for their song "Rock On" from the upcoming Disney+ series, The Muppets Mayhem.

The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms beginning May 10, and the band's debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12.

The Muppets Mayhem will premiere on May 10, exclusively on Disney+. Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including: Paula Abdul Steve Aoki David Bizarro Rachel Bloom Nicole Byer Sofia Carson Charlamagne Tha God Tommy Chong Billy Corgan Stephanie D'Abruzzo deadmau5 Desiigner Colton Dunn Morgan Freeman Susanna Hoffs James Hong Jennifer Irwin Karamo Kesha Tommy Lee Lil Nas X Riki Lindhome Cheech Marin Ziggy Marley Jack McBrayer Arden Myrin Nico Santos Kristen Schaal Ben Schwartz Ryan Seacrest Kevin Smith Chris Stapleton Danny Trejo Joe Lo Truglio "Weird Al" Yankovic Cedric Yarbrough Zedd


