Opening Day Cast Members at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Receive Special Anniversary Nametags

As Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates its 25th Anniversary, they are also celebrating select Cast Members on their 25th anniversary as well, as they are opening day Cast Members who helped open that gates back in 1998.

What’s Happening:

Today, to honor those special Cast Members who have been at the park since it opened, Disney gave them special name tags featuring their name and the logo for the 25th anniversary of the park, which features a stylized 25 that folds into the Tree of Life icon.

The name tag came embedded in a plaque that also reads “Thank you for being part of our Disney’s Animal Kingdom family. A family that shows the world each and every day that nature holds the greatest magic of all.”

It is unclear if the nametag was intended to be worn by these special Cast Members, or if the plaque and nametag are just for keepsake purposes.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom originally opened on April 22nd, 1998, and has expanded greatly since then. Though the Cast Members who were there on opening day might have started in a different location, today they are still at the park in various locations, including Guest Relations, Merchandise, Operations, Engineering, and more.