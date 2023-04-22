Disney’s Animal Kingdom Releases Special 25th Anniversary Guidemap

On this day 25 years ago, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park officially opened their gates, allowing guests to step into an adventure starring animals real, extinct, imaginary, and mythical through exciting adventures and experiences in the largest theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort. Today, we’re celebrating that anniversary all day, and the celebration begins as soon as you enter the park with a commemorative guidemap.

Unlike other celebratory maps we’ve seen in the past, this one does not reflect the park as it appeared on opening day, mostly because the park has expanded greatly since then, with the addition of Asia (and a further expansion of that land to include Expedition: EVEREST), and Pandora: The World of Avatar. Even one of the park’s opening day lands, Africa, was expanded, making the stage for the park’s signature attraction, Kilimanjaro Safaris, even bigger and finding a more permanent home with the Festival of the Lion King moving to the land in the added Harambe Theater. What you will find is a special cover and a page dedicated to the past quarter century of conservation at the park. There is also a guide to the special food and merchandise for today’s festivities, after all, it is Earth Day as well!

The map makes a great keepsake marking today’s special occasion, and best of all, it’s free! Happy 25th Anniversary Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Be sure to stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com and our YouTube channel for more updates from the park throughout the day!