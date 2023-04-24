Iconic “Dancing With The Stars” Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78

Len Goodman, the long-serving judge on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing known for his witty observations delivered in a charming Cockney accent, has passed away at the age of 78.
- Len Goodman, a long-serving judge on ABC’s hit unscripted series, Dancing with the Stars, and the British reality series, Strictly Come Dancing, helping revive interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic, has died. He was 78 years old.
- The sad news was revealed by his agent earlier today by his agent, Jackie Gill, saying that Goodman “passed away peacefully” on Saturday night. He had been diagnosed earlier with bone cancer.
- A former professional ballroom dancer and British champion, Goodman was head judge on Strictly Come Dancing and the U.S. version of the show, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. He was on the latter for 15 years before his retirement in November.
- Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, and owned the Goodman Academy dance school in southern England.
- The official Dancing With The Stars Twitter account also shared the news, saying that Goodman “will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance.”
- The Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Iger, also took to Twitter, calling Goodman “A Special Soul and a True Gentleman.”
- Goodman also presented BBC radio programs and made TV documentaries, including a 2012 program about the sinking of the Titanic. As a young man, Goodman had worked as a shipyard welder for the company that built the doomed ship.
- BBC director-general Tim Davie said Goodman was “a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”