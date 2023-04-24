Photos: Dramatic Progress Made As Splash Mountain Continues Transformation Into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

More traces of the third mountain in the Magic Kingdom range are being removed as Splash Mountain continues its radical transformation into the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, set to open in late 2024 at the park.

Fans have already gotten used to seeing the signage for Tiana’s Foods and the fictitious Salt Mining Co that will play a part in the rides storyline, but frequent park visitors are sure to notice the peak of the mountain itself, changing dramatically from the Splash Mountain we once knew.

Announced in 2020, the iconic Disney Parks attraction, Splash Mountain, is closing at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland (Closing there on May 31st, 2023) to make way for a new experience based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2009 film, The Princess and the Frog, that will open at both resorts in late 2024.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

When we arrive, we may see that Tiana spruced up the company’s facilities with vibrant art from local artists. Food for the party is being prepared and beignets are being loaded into crates for the celebration. All kinds of preparations are underway for the journey into the bayou with Tiana, along with new and familiar friends from the animated film.

Picking up where that story left off, Tiana continues bringing people together with Tiana’s Foods, another treasured meeting place to spend time together and celebrate a diverse community. Tiana is also working with cooperative members to teach gardening and cooking to children of all ages, and inspiring other women to run successful businesses as the brand grows nationwide.

Set to take place after the events of the film, we follow our favorite characters from the movie through a brand new adventure that is set to open at both resorts approximately 15 years after the debut of the film on which it is based.