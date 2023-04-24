Walt Disney World Continues Earth Month Celebration With $500,000 Donation To Create Better Future For Florida

The Walt Disney Company is continuing to celebrate Earth Month by building on a recently announced half-million dollar donation to five conservation organizations in Florida,.

What’s Happening:

Disney teamed up with Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF) and The Nature Conservancy to host local Girl Scouts for some hands-on learning experiences throughout the month, including an exclusive, advanced screening of “Home Waters” – a short film produced by the FWCF – and a day at The Nature Conservancy’s Disney Wilderness Preserve for some onsite exploration and career conversations with local leaders and conservation experts.

Building on its longstanding legacy of supporting young storytellers in Florida through Disney Future Storytellers, the resort donated $20K worth of gardening supplies to Lake Silver Elementary in Orange County, helping the school bloom into a Green STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Academy.

As part of its continued efforts to fight homelessness and strengthen communities, Disney shared an $85,000 Disney Grant with Harvest Time International. Disney works with the organization throughout the year, donating items from across Walt Disney World like linen, furniture, strollers and clothing. Disney also just recently shared that groundbreaking on the previously announced affordable and attainable housing development in Central Florida is targeted for next year, with first units anticipated to be completed in 2026.

Cast volunteers – also known as Disney VoluntEARS – spent more than 250 hours working alongside the community at conservation-based events across Central Florida throughout the month, cleaning up neighborhoods, educating others on the importance of conservation and protecting environments and wildlife that call Florida home.

In addition, the Disney Conservation Fund expanded its legacy of conservation by awarding grants to 25 global nonprofit organizations for their work in collaborating with communities to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet. To date, the fund has provided $125 million to support the critical work of nearly 600 organizations around the world.

This was all part of Disney Planet Possible

What They’re Saying: