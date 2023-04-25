Composer and Cover Songs Revealed for NatGeo Limited Series “A Small Light”

Ahead of the debut of National Geographic’s highly anticipated upcoming new limited series A Small Light, it was revealed today that Ariel Marx (American Horror Story) serves as composer and GRAMMY-nominated Este Haim (The White Lotus season two) is the executive music producer for the series.

The album’s original score from Marx will be released via Hollywood Records on May 19th on all streaming platforms.

Additionally, A Small Light: Songs from the Limited Series , which will include exclusive covers from renowned musical talents — including Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Sharon Van Etten featuring Michael Imperioli, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Remi Wolf, King Princess and Orville Peck, and Moses Sumney ― will be released on May 23rd.

All songs were co-produced by Este Haim, while "Till We Meet Again" was co-produced by Rostam.

The songs from the limited series will be released as follows:

“Till We Meet Again” by Danielle Haim (originally performed by Doris Day) – Featured in episode one and to be released on Friday, May 5th

“Cheryl” by Kamasi Washington (originally performed by Charlie Parker) – Featured in episode two and to be released on Friday, May 5th

“I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” by Sharon Van Etten and featuring spoken word by Michael Imperioli (originally performed by The Ink Spots) – Featured in episode three and to be released on Tuesday, May 9th

“My Reverie” by Angel Olsen (originally performed by Larry Clinton & His Orchestra, featuring Patti Dugan) – Featured in episode four and to be released on Tuesday, May 9th

“When You’re Smiling” by Weyes Blood (originally performed by Ella Fitzgerald) – Featured in episode five and to be released on Tuesday, May 16th

“Autumn Leaves” by Remi Wolf (originally performed by Nat King Cole) – Featured in episode six and to be released on Tuesday, May 16th

“I’m Making Believe” by King Princess and Orville Peck (originally performed by Bing Crosby) – Featured in episode seven and to be released on Tuesday, May 23rd

“I’ll Be Seeing You” by Moses Sumney (originally performed by Billie Holiday) – Featured in episode eight and to be released on Tuesday, May 23rd

Composer Ariel Marx said: “In the spirit of the series, the score has a timelessness and honesty to it, as it does not shy away from the rawness and human experience of the war. Amidst the terror, loss and bravery, there was beauty, joy and even humor — the score lives in the everyday, both the ordinary and extraordinary. I am so grateful to Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel and the whole Disney/NatGeo team for trusting me to write the music for this outstanding and relevant series.”

Executive music producer Este Haim said: “I can’t begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP. Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”

Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Told with a modern sensibility, A Small Light shakes the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story more relevant than ever, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred. Some stood by; Miep stood up.

The powerful series, produced by ABC

On Saturday, May 6th, at 8/7c, Freeform

For the full series run, two episodes will debut every Monday at 9/8c on National Geographic, stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu