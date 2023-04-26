Foodie Guide to May the 4th Galactic Treats at Disney Parks Across the Globe

Disney Parks across the globe will soon be celebrating May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day. The Disney Parks Blog shared some of the delicious galactic treats that will be available.

Disneyland Park

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad with Seasoned Gwayo Egg: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, fried potato noodles, and soy-marinated soft-boiled egg (New) (Available beginning May 2; mobile order available)

Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, fried potato noodles, and soy-marinated soft-boiled egg Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, and fried potato noodles (New) (Plant-based) (Available beginning May 2; mobile order available)

Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, and fried potato noodles Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (New) (Limit five per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (Available while supplies last beginning May 3)

Galactic Grill (Mobile order available)

Darth by Chocolate Parfait (Available May 2 through 6)

Grogu Sipper includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (Available while supplies last beginning May 2)

Kat Saka’s Kettle

Surabat Valley Mix: Sweet kettle corn (New) (Also available with furikake) (Available starting May 2)

Sweet kettle corn Niamos Mix: Savory sour cream and chive popcorn (New) (Also available with furikake) (Available starting May 2)

Savory sour cream and chive popcorn Jellyfruit Muffin: Passion fruit buttermilk muffin with pineapple and blackberry jam (New) (Available starting May 2)

Milk Stand (Available starting May 2; mobile order available)

Tenoo Swirl Crunchies Cereal: Blue milk topped with strawberry and grape candy pebbles

Oga’s Cantina (Available May 2 through August 31)

Five Blossom Bread with Mustard Cream: Warm pretzel knot with a new creamy honey mustard dip

Warm pretzel knot with a new creamy honey mustard dip Ginger Lime Tea Lemonade with Soju: Soju, Minute Maid Lemonade, Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea, habanero lime and ginger flavors topped with matcha foam (New)

Ronto Roasters

Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (New) (Limit five per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (Available while supplies last beginning May 2)

Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Galma Garlic Puffs: Puffed cheese chips (Available starting May 2)

Fruit Cart, Churro Cart, and Lemonade Cart in Tomorrowland

Grogu Sipper includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (Available while supplies last beginning May 3)

Marceline’s Confectionery (Mobile order available)

Grogu Candy Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in colored white chocolate with gold sanding sugar for the belt

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Hearthstone Lounge (Available May 2 through 31)

Ginger Daiquiri: El Dorado Rum, Sherry, Velvet Falernum, ginger syrup and lime juice, garnished with mint (New)

Grand Californian Hotel Lobby Cart (Available April 28 through May 30)

Star Wars Sugar Cookie

Wookiee Cookie

Pretzel Lightsabers

Falcon Lollipop

Stormtrooper Crisped Rice Treat

Tropical Whoopie Pie

Galaxy Macaron Box

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite (SOLD OUT)

If you’ve already purchased tickets to one of the sold-out Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, your taste buds are about to go on a galactic adventure. At Harbour Galley, the Mos Eisley Spaceport Cookies are a sweet treat you simply must try.

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor is serving up a delight fit for royalty – the Galactic Princess Sundae. If you’re a mint fan, the Mossy Mint Churro available at the Frontierland churro cart is for you.

For those wanting a more savory addition to your evening, the Harissa Tip-Yip Bowl at Red Rose Taverne or the Corned Shaak Loaded Fries at Hungry Bear Restaurant are the perfect galactic goodies.

For those attending, you’ll have an opportunity to purchase both the Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard and the Grogu Sipper beginning May 2, while supplies last!

ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and Rosie’s All-American Café (Available May 4 through 31; mobile order available)

Jettison Juice: Minute Maid Lemonade and watermelon served with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic)

Backlot Express (Available May 4 through 31; mobile order available)

Darth Vader Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with chocolate-peanut butter buttercream, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, edged in chocolate flakes, and topped with a chocolate Darth Vader

Chocolate cupcake with chocolate-peanut butter buttercream, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, edged in chocolate flakes, and topped with a chocolate Darth Vader Wookiee Cookie: Two oatmeal cookies with vanilla cream filling garnished with a milk chocolate sash on top

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (Mobile order available)

Oi-Oi Puff: Raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse (Available May 4 and 5)

Raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (New) (Limit five per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (Available while supplies last beginning May 4)

PizzeRizzo and The Trolley Car Café (Available May 4 and 5; mobile order available at PizzeRizzo)

Dark Side Chocolate Creation: Malted milk chocolate mousse dome with raspberry mousse filling, slivered almonds, and chocolate shortbread cookie

Churro Carts at The Market (Available May 4 and 5) and Grand Avenue and Anaheim Produce (Available May 4 through 31)

Lightsaber Churro served with chocolate sauce

Ronto Roasters

Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (New) (Limit five per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (Available while supplies last beginning May 4)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Pineapple Lanai (Available May 4 only)

Millennium Falcon Star Wars Soft-serve Sundae: Galactic gray vanilla soft-serve with mint flavor, chocolate cream cookie crumbles, chocolate drizzle, white chocolate pearl stars, brownie asteroid pieces with stardust sparkles, and a Millennium Falcon white chocolate piece

The Ganachery

Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate piñata filled with ruby chocolate and raspberry bark (Available May 1 through 31)

Dark chocolate piñata filled with ruby chocolate and raspberry bark Ahsoka Pop: Plant-based coconut and blueberry swirl pop enrobed in dark chocolate (Available May 1 through 31)

Plant-based coconut and blueberry swirl pop enrobed in dark chocolate Millennium Falcon Pop: Milk chocolate pop with crisp pearls (Currently available)

Swirls on the Water (Available May 4 through 31)

Loyal Astromech Swirl: DOLE Whip Mango swirled with habanero soft-serve in a red velvet cone with toasted graham cracker crumbs, chocolate rocks, and a BB-8 edible garnish (New)

Disneyland Paris

Cool Station (Available starting May 4)

Grogu Meringue with white chocolate icing and macaron (Available while supplies last)