First Trailer for Disney’s “Wish” to Premiere Tomorrow on “Good Morning America”

The first trailer for Disney’s newest animated feature, Wish, will premiere tomorrow morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.
What’s Happening:
- The official GMA Twitter promised that the trailer for Wish, as well as a special surprise, will be revealed tomorrow morning, April 27th, on Good Morning America.
- At CinemaCon 2023, it was revealed that actor Chris Pine will portray King Magnifico, the ruler of Rosas, a magical kingdom where wishes really do come true.
- Wish introduces Asha (Ariana DeBose), a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Also featuring the voice of Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto).
- Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky) are writers on the project.
- With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.