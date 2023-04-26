Chris Pine Joins Disney’s “Wish” as King Magnifico

Today at CinemaCon, it was revealed that Chris Pine is a part of the cast of Disney’s all-new musical-comedy Wish, playing King Magnifico.

What’s Happening:

Chris Pine ( Into the Woods ) officially kicked off his reign today as King Magnifico in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new musical-comedy Wish , opening in U.S. theaters on November 22nd.

Tony Chambers, executive vice president and head of theatrical distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, revealed the casting coup earlier today at CinemaCon 2023, highlighting that Wish continues Disney Animation’s tradition of bringing epic tales to the big screen for families to experience together over the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond.

What They’re Saying:

Jennifer Lee, “Wish” executive producer and one of the writers for the film, said: “As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some.”

About Wish:

Wish introduces Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

, ) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore ( ) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.