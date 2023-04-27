ATX TV Festival Adds Additional Programming for the Festival Taking Place in June

The ATX TV Festival has announced additional programming for the festival, which will take place June 1 through 4 in Austin, Texas.
What's Happening:
- ATX TV Festival has announced additional programming for Season 12 of the festival, taking place June 1-4 in Austin, TX.
New Additions to the Line Up Include:
- State of the Union: A Conversation with TV’s Leaders about the state of the industry, the personal and professional philosophies they bring to their individual brands, and why inclusivity at all levels remains imperative to producing bigger and better storytelling. Confirmed panelists include Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series; Toby Gorman, President of Universal Television Alternative Studio; and Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, with additional panelists to be announced soon.
- Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie), Executive Producer Maril Davis and Executive Producer/Writer Toni Graphia are confirmed to join the festival’s Women of Outlander Panel on Thursday, June 1, in celebration of World Outlander Day.
- Andor creator / writer / executive producer Tony Gilroy will be joined by writer Beau Willimon for a one-on-one conversation about the series' critically acclaimed first season.
- A conversation with HouseBroken co-creators/executive producers/voice actors Tim Simons (Veep), and Clea DuVall (High School), and co-creators/executive producers Gabrielle Allan (Veep), and Jennifer Crittenden (Veep), about the process of taking the animated FOX comedy from script to screen.
- Cast members Whitney Cummings (2 Broke Girls) and Betsy Brandt (Life In Pieces) will join Accused showrunner/executive producer Howard Gordon for a conversation about adapting the series for an American audience, and the show’s complex and timely explorations of ordinary people navigating extraordinary situations.
- A screening and Q&A for the upcoming Prime Video docuseries The Ride, which follows an ensemble cast of bull riders and coaches throughout the PBR Team Series as they navigate the league’s inaugural 2022 season, budding rivalries, exhilarating highs, and challenging lows of PBR’s newest team-based competition. Confirmed panelists include Ezekiel Mitchell (PBR Rider, Austin Gamblers), JJ Gottsch (CEO, Austin Gamblers), and Eric Detwiler (Executive Producer, Kinetic Content).
- Leading Ladies of Prime Video, a conversation featuring Justina Machado star of The Horror of Dolores Roach; Emeraude Toubia star of With Love; and Gloria Calderón Kellett the creator / showrunner / executive producer / director / actor of With Love and The Horror of Dolores Roach. Panel to be followed by With Love Festival Finale Brunch activation.
- FX Networks presents an inside look at the final season of Mayans M.C. with co-creator / showrunner / executive producer / writer / director Elgin James, and cast members JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, and JR Bourne.
- Tiny Beautiful Things creator/showrunner/executive producer Liz Tigelaar and author/executive producer Cheryl Strayed will join for a conversation about adaptations, collaboration, and bringing the limited series to life.
- A deep-dive into Casting Adaptations presented by the Casting Society, featuring casting directors Jeanie Bacharach (The Dropout, Station Eleven), Richard Hicks (The Last Thing He Told Me), Felicia Fasano (A League of Their Own), and David Rapaport (Riverdale, You).
- A close up on Costume Design, featuring designers Trayce Gigi Field (Poker Face, A League of Their Own), Tiffany Hasbourne (P-Valley), and additional panelists to be announced soon.
- grown-ish executive producer Craig Doyle, and cast members Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, and Diggy Simmons will attend for a conversation and first look at Season 6.
- Freeform’s Marquee Premiere of Cruel Summer season 2 will be followed by a Q&A with executive producer Elle Triedman, executive producer Michelle Purple, and cast members Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley, and Griffin Gluck.
- FROM star Harold Perrineau (Lost, Oz) and director / executive producer Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes) will join for a conversation about Season 2 of the MGM+ original series, which continues to unravel the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. The series is created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender, and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost).
- Backstage with Austin City Limits: 50 Years of Making Music in Austin will go behind-the-scenes of the iconic, longest-lasting music television series, Austin City Limits, with Austin PBS and the producers & technicians that have made the series a staple for music fans for 49 seasons. Sara Robertson, Chief Content Officer will moderate the panel discussion with Executive Producer Terry Lickona, Producer Jeff Peterson, Assistant Producer Michael Toland, Audio Director David Hough, and Director of Archives Elizabeth Antaramian about curating a one-of-a-kind music experience, how the series’ influence and creative vision has evolved over the last five decades, and the necessity of keeping art accessible and preserved for future generations.