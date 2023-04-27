“Dodgeball” Sequel in Early Development at 20th Century Studios, Vince Vaughn Set to Return

I hope you’re ready to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge once again! A sequel to 20th Century Studios’ hit sports comedy film Dodgeball is reportedly in early development, according to Deadline.

  • Vince Vaughn is set to return to star in the Dodgeball sequel. The actor portrayed Peter LaFleur, who led Average Joe’s Gymnasium to a championship in a dodgeball tournament to save his struggling business.
  • There is little known about the plot of the new film, but we do know it will continue LaFleur’s story.
  • The new sequel will be written by Jordan VanDina, who is known for writing and producing The Binge alongside Vaughn.
  • VanDina also wrote on all three seasons of Hulu’s Animaniacs.
  • Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the original 2004 film, but it is currently unclear if he will be involved in the sequel.
  • The same can be said for the rest of the cast of the original film, which included:
    • Ben Stiller
    • Christine Taylor
    • Justin Long
    • Stephen Root
    • Alan Tudyk
    • Joel David Moore
    • Chris Williams
    • Missi Pyle
    • Gary Cole
    • Jason Bateman
  • Vaughn is of course known best for his roles in a long list of comedies that includes Wedding Crashers, Old School, Anchorman, The Internship and many others.
  • Dodgeball grossed more than $168 million worldwide in 2004, after being made on just a $20 million budget.