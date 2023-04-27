“Dodgeball” Sequel in Early Development at 20th Century Studios, Vince Vaughn Set to Return

I hope you’re ready to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge once again! A sequel to 20th Century Studios’ hit sports comedy film Dodgeball is reportedly in early development, according to Deadline.

Vince Vaughn is set to return to star in the Dodgeball sequel. The actor portrayed Peter LaFleur, who led Average Joe’s Gymnasium to a championship in a dodgeball tournament to save his struggling business.

There is little known about the plot of the new film, but we do know it will continue LaFleur's story.

The new sequel will be written by Jordan VanDina, who is known for writing and producing The Binge alongside Vaughn.

VanDina also wrote on all three seasons of Hulu Animaniacs.

. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the original 2004 film, but it is currently unclear if he will be involved in the sequel.

The same can be said for the rest of the cast of the original film, which included: Ben Stiller Christine Taylor Justin Long Stephen Root Alan Tudyk Joel David Moore Chris Williams Missi Pyle Gary Cole Jason Bateman

Vaughn is of course known best for his roles in a long list of comedies that includes Wedding Crashers, Old School, Anchorman, The Internship and many others.

and many others. Dodgeball grossed more than $168 million worldwide in 2004, after being made on just a $20 million budget.