Springtime Savings! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and summer is about to splash its way on the calendar, so why not take this time to stock up on Disney essentials? Best of all you can do it and enjoy Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- Mother’s Day is coming up soon (May 14) and there’s still time to get magical gifts for Mom! And don’t forget you can join the Disney100 celebration too with the Decades 1940s Collection that’s available now.
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, New
Rocket Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Small 8 1/2''
Ariel Singing Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 11''
Ursula Pin – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – Limited Release
Simba Fashion T-Shirt for Women – The Lion King
Mother’s Day Gifts
Ariel Fleece Pullover for Women – The Little Mermaid
Mrs. Incredible and Jack-Jack Mother's Day 2023 Pin – The Incredibles – Limited Release
Moana Symbols Bangle by Alex and Ani
Fantasyland Castle Robe for Women
Mickey Mouse Icon Plant Pot and Saucer
Disney100
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glass Sketchbook Ornament – Disneyland – Disney100
Walt Disney Studios Street Sign Miniature – Disney100
LEGO Disney Celebration Train 43212 – Disney100
The Three Caballeros Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100
Grogu Unified Characters Crossbody Bag – Star Wars – Disney100
Swim Sale
Frozen Beach Towel – Personalized
Ariel Deluxe Beach Towel – The Little Mermaid
Cars on the Road Rash Guard for Kids
Toy Story Summer Splash Swim Trunks for Boys
Mickey Mouse and Friends Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls
Barely Necessities Picks
Simba Earrings by BaubleBar – The Lion King
Walt Disney World Four Parks Ear Headband for Adults
Mickey and Minnie Mouse White Denim Jacket for Women by Our Universe
Star Wars Tie-Dye Tank Top for Women
Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Pillow
