Springtime Savings! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and summer is about to splash its way on the calendar, so why not take this time to stock up on Disney essentials? Best of all you can do it and enjoy Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order !

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Mother’s Day is coming up soon (May 14) and there’s still time to get magical gifts for Mom! And don’t forget you can join the Disney100 celebration too with the Decades 1940s Collection

However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Rocket Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Small 8 1/2''

Ariel Singing Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 11''

Moana Skort for Girls

Ursula Pin – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – Limited Release

Simba Fashion T-Shirt for Women – The Lion King

Mother’s Day Gifts

Ariel Fleece Pullover for Women – The Little Mermaid

Mrs. Incredible and Jack-Jack Mother's Day 2023 Pin – The Incredibles – Limited Release

Moana Symbols Bangle by Alex and Ani

Fantasyland Castle Robe for Women

Mickey Mouse Icon Plant Pot and Saucer

Disney100

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glass Sketchbook Ornament – Disneyland – Disney100

Walt Disney Studios Street Sign Miniature – Disney100

LEGO Disney Celebration Train 43212 – Disney100

The Three Caballeros Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Grogu Unified Characters Crossbody Bag – Star Wars – Disney100

Swim Sale

Frozen Beach Towel – Personalized

Ariel Deluxe Beach Towel – The Little Mermaid

Cars on the Road Rash Guard for Kids

Toy Story Summer Splash Swim Trunks for Boys

Mickey Mouse and Friends Two-Piece Swimsuit for Girls

Barely Necessities Picks

Simba Earrings by BaubleBar – The Lion King

Walt Disney World Four Parks Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey and Minnie Mouse White Denim Jacket for Women by Our Universe

Star Wars Tie-Dye Tank Top for Women

Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Pillow

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!