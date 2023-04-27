Photos: Another New Food and Beverage Booth Pops Up at Universal Studios Florida

During a recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort, we noticed yet another new food and beverage booth right near the entrance to Universal Studios Florida.

The new booth takes the place of an old snack stand, located across the street from the TODAY Cafe and the Universal Studios Store near the entrance to the park. Menus for the new booth have not yet been revealed though I wouldn’t expect them to be all that extensive.

This new booth pops up just a couple of weeks after two other booths opened up in Universal Studios Florida. The other booths did see some enhancements to their menus but largely still offer the same type of menu. We’ll have to check back soon to see exactly what this new booth will offer.

And right nearby this new booth, work continues on Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and the Minion Cafe. More character posters have been added to the new attraction while the cafe is starting to receive a brick facade.

More on Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast:

Developed in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination, this interactive, blaster game experience will invite guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise’s most infamous supervillains.

Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way.

The world-class attraction transports guests to Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6.

Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test.

They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible.

It’s a unique, mischief-filled experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime.

Villain-Con Minion Blast will open in Summer 2023 at Universal Studios Florida within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave.

This new area will also feature the fan-favorite Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Café and other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination’s blockbuster franchises.