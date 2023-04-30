“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Melissa McCarthy, Charlie Day and More to Appear Week of May 1st

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and authors, along with a week of musical performances by Metallica.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 1st-5th:
- Monday, May 1
- Charlie Day (Fool’s Paradise)
- Padma Lakshmi (Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi)
- Musical Guest Bebe Rexha
- Tuesday, May 2
- Dr. Phil McGraw (Dr. Phil)
- Gina Rodriguez (Not Dead Yet)
- Musical Guests Pixies
- Wednesday, May 3
- Melissa McCarthy (The Little Mermaid)
- Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
- Thursday, May 4
- Ricky Gervais (Armageddon)
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Musical Guests The Smashing Pumpkins
- Friday, May 5
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard