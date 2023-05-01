Six Disney-Inspired Sets Qualify for First 2023 LEGO IDEAS Review

Several Disney properties, including Monsters Inc., Bluey, DuckTales, and more are among the 71 sets that have qualified for the first LEGO IDEAS review of 2023.

What’s Happening:

A record-shattering 71 product ideas have reached 10,000 supporters ahead of today’s (May 1st, 2023) deadline.

As a result, the projects move from the Idea stage to the Review stage, during which a "LEGO Review Board" composed of designers, product managers, and other key team members will examine the idea.

The board will build concept models and determine if the concept meets their high standards for what it takes to be a LEGO product.

This will include factors such as playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand.

When the process is finished, the board will make a “go” or “no go” decision on whether or not to develop the projects.

Among a large selection of Disney-related projects is a DUPLO-esque Monsters Inc. set

This giant recreation of Boo's iconic pink door, captures some of the film's most memorable moments and locations in a dollhouse-like playset. Her door leads into a three leveled build featuring Harryhausen's restaurant, Mike & Sully's apartment and a microscale Monsters Inc.

The set has three figures (Sully, Mike & Boo), with plans to add more.

Another Disney set Bluey .

. The set features Heeler’s house along with 8 characters: Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli, Muffin, Socks, Lucky, and Rusty.

One of the most iconic Disney Afternoon shows, DuckTales , gets an equally iconic LEGO build with Scrooge McDuck’s money bin

, gets an equally iconic LEGO build with This modular piece features a drawer design, allowing for multiple scenes and characters, including Donald and Scrooge.

The set even doubles as a piggy bank!

In honor of the 75th anniversary of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe , a set inspired by the 2005 Disney adaptation

, The initial build comprised of the White Witch (Jadis), her assistant (Ginarrbrik) and her sleigh as well as Lantern Waste (the lamp post) and minifigures for Peter, Susan, Edmund, Lucy, and the the faun (Mr. Tumnus).

Additional characters and pieces have been added, including Aslan the Lion and the wardrobe itself.

Perhaps the most niche “LEGO Idea” is a recreation of a bobsled from the 1993 film Cool Runnings

This creation pays homage to both the movie and the real-life Jamaican bobsleigh team which participated in the 1988 Olympic Winter Games in Calgary.