Yub Nub! “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” 40th Anniversary Collection Coming Soon to shopDisney

Throughout 2023, Lucasfilm, Disney, and Star Wars fans across the galaxy are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi (May 25, 1983) with events, screenings, and yes merchandise. This Star Wars Day aka May the 4th, shopDisney will deliver an anniversary collection that pays homage to the beloved film.

The month of May is big for Star Wars. Not only do fans celebrate Star Wars Day on May the 4th, but it also marks the anniversaries for Episodes I-VI (and Solo: A Star Wars Story ). This means that every so often the beloved films reach significant milestones and in 2023 Star Wars: Return of the Jedi turns 40!

Naturally, shopDisney is offering fans some awesome collectibles inspired by the film and from what we can tell, there's going to be some incredible apparel.

We only have one picture to go on at the moment, and this image shows a man and woman wearing camouflage hooded tunics that look remarkably like those worn by Luke and Leia on Endor.

Each also features a thick brown belt with an attached pouch to secure some important essentials for your galaxy saving adventures!

We anticipate that this new collection will feature more apparel including T-Shirts, Ear Headbands, caps, and tote bags that have a cosplay element and/or the “Return of the Jedi 40″ logo.

The Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collection will be available at shopDisney

40th anniversary collection will be Check back soon for links to the individual items.

