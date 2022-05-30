Do a Victory Dance! Ewok Ear Headband Designed by Ashley Eckstein Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

Last week, Ashley Eckstein showed off an adorable pair of Ewok Ears she designed and fans attending Star Wars Celebration had the chance to get the ears before the general public. Now shopDisney has announced the cute accessory will go on sale tomorrow!

What’s Happening:

Yub Nub indeed! Bring the essence of Endor to your next cosplay creation with an Ewok Ear Headband designed by Ashley Eckstein!

This stylish new Star Wars headband features two large fuzzy ears that look just those belonging to the charming Ewoks. A faux leather bow with stitching rests between the ears for some added glamour and flair.

Arriving from Endor this Tuesday at 7 a.m. PT: Ewok Ear Headbands. https://t.co/B3heH40waD pic.twitter.com/wKPHPE61PT — shopDisney (@shopDisney) May 29, 2022

Guests will be able to purchase the Ewok Ear headband on shopDisney’s Star Wars page

While pricing hasn’t been announced, the common Ear Headbands price range is $29.99-$34.99 and special edition styles are usually limited to 2 per guest.

The Ewok Ear Headband

Check back soon for a link to the item.

