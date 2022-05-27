Ashley Eckstein Debuts New Ewok-Inspired Ears Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

Voice of Ahsoka Tano, Ashley Eckstein, has jumped on social media to show off her new Ewok-inspired ears that are making their debut at Star Wars Celebration 2022 before being widely available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

universe, Ashley Eckstein, has taken to Instagram to show off a pair of ears themed to Ewoks that are making their debut at Star Wars Celebration 2022. The Ewok-inspired ears will also soon be available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and on shopDisney as well.

Eckstein captioned her photo: When I was a little girl I got an Ewok plush from Star Tours and I’ve been an Ewok fan ever since! So, this is a full circle moment for me because I’m beyond excited to share my new Ewok inspired ears that I designed for @shopdisney and @disneyparks.I wish I could go back and tell my 5 year old, Ewok-loving, self that she would one day get to design Ewok ears for Disney and that no dream is too big! My new @starwars Ewok headband is coming soon to @[email protected] @disneysprings and @disneyland Everyone attending our breakfasts this weekend @starwarscelebration will be the first to get these ears!



