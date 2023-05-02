100 Inspiring Teachers From Across the Nation Selected for the Disney Imagination Campus Celebration at Disneyland Resort

As National Teacher Appreciation Week quickly approaches, 100 inspiring teachers from across the nation are getting to celebrate at the Disneyland Resort in California.

Just ahead of National Teacher Appreciation Week, 100 inspiring teachers from across the nation are getting the celebration of a lifetime at Disneyland Resort in California.

The educators are being honored May 4 through May 7 by Disney Imagination Campus for bringing creativity and imagination to life in their curriculum, which aligns perfectly with Disney Imagination Campus’ mission of inspiring the next generation of creative thinkers and leaders through imagination-powered learning.

At Disneyland Resort, the teachers will be in the spotlight during a celebratory cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., and will take part in a Disney Imagination Campus workshop experience, learning sessions led by Disney leaders and Imagineers and other special entertainment experiences.

The 100 elementary, middle and high school teachers, who come from 39 different states, were selected from more than 7,900 applicants.

The teachers chosen demonstrated the spirit of creativity and imagination in their classrooms to inspire students and play a key role in shaping the minds of America’s future leaders.

The heartwarming stories that demonstrate each teacher’s dedication to empowering their students are endless.

One California teacher’s class works with a project intended to clean the ocean by working to remedy plastic pollution.

A Florida teacher has elevated student participation in his school’s culinary arts program through innovative, student-driven events and work experience. And a New York teacher designed a class that taught her students about the history of animation, including having them draw some of their favorite Disney characters as part of the course.

The 100 teachers’ celebration builds on last year’s event when Disney Imagination Campus recognized 50 teachers at Walt Disney World

This year’s 100 teachers event takes place during The Walt Disney Company 100th anniversary celebration and to recognize National Teacher Appreciation Week, which kicks off May 8.

Disney Imagination Campus offers educational experiences for visiting student groups at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and at Disneyland Resort in California.

The collection of interactive workshops, performances and special events involve a variety of subjects, including performing arts, science and technology, arts and humanities, and leadership and innovation.

These programs are specially created to harness beloved Disney franchises, Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Live Entertainment in ways that inspire the next generation of creative thinkers.

In creating the curriculum, Disney drew on its extensive experience in youth education, which ultimately led to a hands-on approach to learning and an imagination-powered curriculum that emphasizes key performance criteria as well as the critical skills students need to succeed in today’s world, such as leadership, confidence, creative problem-solving and teamwork.

For more information about Disney Imagination Campus, visit DisneyCampus.com

The 100 teachers selected to participate in the Disney Imagination Campus 100 Teachers Event are (listed by state):

Alabama

Emma-Ruth Boatner – Prattville, AL

Cody Carlton- Gadsden, AL

Arizona

Julie Andrews – Tucson, AZ

Natalie Carpenter – Phoenix, AZ

Elisabeth Crowell – Gilbert, AZ

Ronda Cunningham – Glendale, AZ

Phillip Dukes – Tucson, AZ

Ashley Fergus – Buckeye, AZ

Beverly Foster – Tucson, AZ

Kristina Griffin – Queen Creek, AZ

Katie MacGregor – Prescott Valley, AZ

Madison Meinhold – Buckeye, AZ

Nancy Parra-Quinlan – Mesa, AZ

Nubia Ruiz – Phoenix, AZ

Sara Tellez – Phoenix, AZ

Jennifer Ten Berge – Chino Valley, AZ

Nasreen Wahid – Gilbert, AZ

Michelle Watzig – Phoenix, AZ

Brenda Wootan-Soto – Vail, AZ

Garrick Yazzie – Kayenta, AZ

Arkansas

Geneva Mendoza – Fort Smith, AR

Amber Peck – Sherwood, AR

California

Shelby Anderson – Costa Mesa, CA

Rebekah Barnes – Bakersfield, CA

Jean Chen-Wu – Los Alamitos, CA

Kimberly deBerzunza – San Diego, CA

Tira Keeton – Long Beach, CA

Tiffany Liang – Arcadia, CA

Aide Madrigal – Fresno, CA

Jerrid Meikle – Simi Valley, CA

Renee Nealon – Petaluma, CA

Cherie Oshita-Gruidl – Murrieta, CA

Hilda Placencia – Montebello, CA

Madeline Watts – Sutter Creek, CA

Colin Yamashita – Rowland Heights, CA

Colorado

Manuela Bandres Tari – Brighton, CO

Anne Farrell – Westminster, CO

Laura Haller – Denver, CO

Connecticut

Beth Catanzaro – Greenwich, CT

Jeff DiLeone – South Windsor, CT

Delaware

Melissa Tracy – Wilmington, DE

District of Columbia

Samiyyah Blanford – Washington, DC

Florida

Taylor Ashby – Cape Coral, FL

Judy Bremner – Boca Raton, FL

Jaquelyn Carroll – Jensen Beach, FL

Sakeena Esteves – Fort Meyers, FL

Matthew Thompson – Oviedo, FL

Georgia

Jennifer Baker Biddle – Watkinsville, GA

Rudie Denson – Rex, GA

Steven King – Winterville, GA

Hawaii

Christine Jackson – Honolulu, HI

Idaho

Armelia Briseno Ramos – Twin Falls, ID

Illinois

Eric Combs – Olney, IL

Melanie LeFevre – Oswego, IL

April Schermann – Normal, IL

Julie Witczak – Winnetka, IL

Kansas

Jake Mischlich – Manhattan, KS

Kentucky

Nicholas Claussen – Louisville, KY

Maine

Lisa Farese – Scarborough, ME

Maryland

Lydia Gonzalez – Odenton, MD

Andrew Thornes – Olney, MD

Massachusetts

Micaela Griffin – Plainville, MA

Elizabeth Hurley – Charlton, MA

Michigan

Liz Straayer – Grand Rapids, MI

Minnesota

Tyler McCabe – Rochester, MN

Missouri

Enza Ketcham – Liberty, MO

Nevada

Michelle Matherly – Sparks, NV

Courtney Rivas – Henderson, NV

New Hampshire

Emmalee Garvin – Laconia, NH

New Jersey

Angelo Bonavitacola – Fanwood, NJ

Paul Garcia – Avenel, NJ

Robin McLean – Columbus, NJ

Colleen McNerney – Clark, NJ

New Mexico

Margaret Bohlin – Roswell, NM

New York

Melissa Beeman – Poughkeepsie, NY

Diane Butler – Bronx, NY

Lindsay Goddard – New York, NY

Rachel Weber – White Plains, NY

Ohio

Jordan Fairfax – Stow, OH

Mark Soeder – Mentor, OH

Oklahoma

Carole Mckenzie – Broken Arrow, OK

Oregon

Jaimie Carr – Hood River, OR

Pennsylvania

McCall Emerick – Brackenridge, PA

Jennifer Kosior – Tarentum, PA

Michael Sardarian – Philadelphia, PA

South Carolina

Nicholas Jenkins – Goose Creek, SC

South Dakota

Brooklynn Gross – Sioux Falls, SD

Tennessee

Tylar Zettle – Chattanooga, TN

Texas

Lori Barber – Wills Point, TX

Angela Buentello – Leander, TX

Jennifer Cintron – Pearland, TX

Bobbie Rodriguez – Cleveland, TX

Ashley Shirley – Houston, TX

Trisha Turner – Tomball, TX

Utah

Tory Cook – Murray, UT

Kjersti Parkes – West Valley City, UT

Virginia

Alex Long – Pennington Gap, VA

Washington

Crystal Allenton – Seattle, WA

Wisconsin

Kristin Grender – Cambridge, WI

Wyoming

Cristina Jensen – Lander, WY